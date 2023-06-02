Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team tops Haddon Township, reaches state sectional quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The second-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team defeated No. 15 seed Haddon Township 19-1 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state tournament on Friday, May 26, at Watsessing Park.

The Ridgers, who improved to 9-8 on the season, were scheduled to host No. 7 seed Shore in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 31. The winner will face the winner between No. 3 seed Bernards and No. 6 seed Delaware Valley in the semifinals on Saturday, June 3.