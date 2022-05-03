Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team tops Millburn in ECT for first win of season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The eighth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team defeated ninth-seeded Millburn, 11-6, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, April 30, at Watsessing Park field.

It was the Ridgers’ first win of the season.

Rowan Brennan had five goals and two assists; Will Benson had three goals and one assist; Nolan Campbell had one goal and one assist; Conor Sutton and Ethan Lyons each had a goal; Charlie Killen had two assists; and Connor Kaveny and Matteo Pavan each had an assist for Glen Ridge, which is now 1-9.

The Ridgers were scheduled to visit top-seeded Seton Hall Prep in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 3, after press time. The winner will face the winner between No. 5 seed Columbia and No. 4 seed Montclair in the semifinals on Thursday, May 5.

The final is Saturday, May 7, at Verona at 2:30 p.m.