Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team victorious

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Will Benson scored four goals and added three assists; and Conor Sutton had three goals and two assists to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team to an 18-2 win over Cedar Grove on Saturday, May 13, at Watsessing Park.

JP Labadia, Ethan Lyons and David Kelly each had two goals; Connor Kaveny had one goal and two assists; Nick Kilgen, Matty McCormack, Brian Colleary, Ryan Mansfield and Chris Smith each had one goal; and Brad Foster and Carson Ross each had an assist. Connor Mansfield and Brennan Lyons each had two saves, and Ian Springer had one save for the Ridgers, who improved to an 8-5 overall record.

In previous action, the Ridgers lost to West Essex 13-12 on Wednesday, May 10, at Watsessing Park.

Ross had four goals and one assist, Will Benson had three goals, Foster and Kaveny each had two goals and two assists, Sutton had one goal and two assists, and Ethan Lyons and Kelly each had one assist. Brennan Lyons had five saves and Connor Mansfield had three saves.