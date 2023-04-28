Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team wins fourth game in a row

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team defeated West Morris 7-4 on Tuesday, April 18, for its fourth win in a row.

Will Benson had three goals and one assist, Conor Sutton had one goal and three assists, Jimmy Benson, Carson Ross and Steven Grober each had one goal, and Brady Foster had two assists for the Ridgers. Brennan Lyons had eight saves and Connor Mansfield made six saves for the Ridgers.

Glen Ridge then lost to Mendham 8-5 on Thursday, April 20. Benson had three goals, Sutton had one goal and one assist, Connor Kaveny had one goal, and David Kelly and JP Labadia each had one assist. Mansfield made five saves and Lyons made two saves. Glen Ridge moved to a 4-2 overall record.