Glen Ridge HS boys soccer enjoys banner campaign, boast All-Super Essex Conference honorees

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team enjoyed a great season.

The Ridgers, under fifth-year head coach Brian Ianni, finished with a 15-7-1 record after falling to Waldwick, 2-1, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Brookdale Stadium in Bloomfield.

Glen Ridge advanced to the semifinals after beating Verona to win the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship on Friday, Nov. 15, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. Glen Ridge, the No. 1 seed, won its third sectional title in Ianni’s five seasons at the helm. The other titles came in 2020, his first year, and in 2022.

In the Group 1 semifinal, Waldwick, the Section 1 champion, scored a goal in the first half and another in the second half to take a 2-0 lead. The Ridgers got back into the game when senior Cole Moshos scored a goal, but, unfortunately, the rally fell short. Still, Glen Ridge can look back at its season with much pride.

The following GRHS players made All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors, selected by the divisional coaches.