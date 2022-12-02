Glen Ridge HS boys soccer players gain Super Essex Conference honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team, under head coach Brian Ianni, featured five players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

Senior Jonathan Lee made the first team, junior Nathan Latifi and senior Oliver Peake made the second team, and junior Aidan Arnett and freshman Christoffer Cabrera received honorable mention.

The Ridgers finished with a 9-9-3 overall record this season, reaching the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.