Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team advances in the Essex County Tournament

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team advances in the Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The ninth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team defeated No. 25 seed Orange High School, 2-0, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 9, at Watsessing Park.

Sophomore Chris Cabrera and junior Cole Moshos each had a goal, and senior Matt Koskuba had an assist. Senior Nicholas Overholtzer had three saves. 

Glen Ridge, which improved to 7-2-1 overall, was scheduled to visit No. 8 seed Bloomfield in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 11, after press time. The winner of that game will face the winner between No. 1 seed Montclair and No. 16 seed West Essex in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the higher-seeded school.

Sophomore Ryan Brewster scored two goals and sophomore Dylan Arnett, freshman Max Fleischer and sophomore Gabe Hertz each had one goal to lead the Ridgers to a 5-0 win over Ridgefield Park on Saturday, Oct. 7, in an independent game. Overholtzer made six saves.

In earlier action, GRHS defeated Caldwell, 2-1, in double overtime on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at home in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Fleischer had one goal and assisted on a goal by Cabrera. Arnett had one assist and Overholtzer made five saves.

Glen Ridge lost to Newark East Side, 3-1, Thursday, Oct. 5, in Newark in a crossover divisional game. The loss ended the Ridgers’ three-game winning streak. Koskuba had the goal for the Ridgers. Overholtzer had six saves and sophomore Liam Feder had four saves.

  

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team advances in the Essex County Tournament added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →