Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team advances in the Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The ninth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team defeated No. 25 seed Orange High School, 2-0, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 9, at Watsessing Park.

Sophomore Chris Cabrera and junior Cole Moshos each had a goal, and senior Matt Koskuba had an assist. Senior Nicholas Overholtzer had three saves.

Glen Ridge, which improved to 7-2-1 overall, was scheduled to visit No. 8 seed Bloomfield in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 11, after press time. The winner of that game will face the winner between No. 1 seed Montclair and No. 16 seed West Essex in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the higher-seeded school.

Sophomore Ryan Brewster scored two goals and sophomore Dylan Arnett, freshman Max Fleischer and sophomore Gabe Hertz each had one goal to lead the Ridgers to a 5-0 win over Ridgefield Park on Saturday, Oct. 7, in an independent game. Overholtzer made six saves.

In earlier action, GRHS defeated Caldwell, 2-1, in double overtime on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at home in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Fleischer had one goal and assisted on a goal by Cabrera. Arnett had one assist and Overholtzer made five saves.

Glen Ridge lost to Newark East Side, 3-1, Thursday, Oct. 5, in Newark in a crossover divisional game. The loss ended the Ridgers’ three-game winning streak. Koskuba had the goal for the Ridgers. Overholtzer had six saves and sophomore Liam Feder had four saves.