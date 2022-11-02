Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team advances to sectional semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The seventh-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team defeated No. 10 seed Palisades Park and upset No. 2 seed Ridgefield to advance to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

Glen Ridge defeated Palisades Park, 5-0, in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Watsessing Park. Nathan Latifi and Oliver Peake each had one goal and one assist; Matthew Koskuba, Cameron Atkinson and Cole Moshos each had a goal; and Christoffer Cabrera had an assist. Nicholas Overholtzer and Nic Chang each made two saves.

Cabrera, Wylie Koss-DeFrank and Connor Kaveny each had a goal in the 3-2 win over Ridgefield on Monday, Oct. 31. Latifi and Peake each had an assist.

The Ridgers, who improved to 8-8-2 on the season, were scheduled to visit third-seeded North Arlington in the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 2, after press time. The other semifinal pitted No. 4 seed Whippany Park at No. 1 seed Brearley of Kenilworth.

The final is on Saturday, Nov. 5.