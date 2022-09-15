Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team aims for another strong run this year

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team has been working hard as it hopes to have a successful season.

The Ridgers, under head coach Brian Ianni, have a deep squad that is looking to win another state sectional championship. Glen Ridge won sectional titles in 2019 and in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In 2019, the Ridgers went on to win the Group 1 state title and finished with a 13-7-1 record.

Ianni, who was the longtime assistant coach for the GRHS girls soccer team, took over as head coach of the boys soccer team in 2020. The team ended that season by winning the sectional title and finishing with a 10-4 record There were no Group 1 state semifinals and finals.

The Ridgers are determined to improve on last year’s 6-12-1 mark.

“The boys were hard at work this off-season both playing and in the weight room,” Ianni said. “The ultimate goal is to get ourselves back to the sectional final and put ourselves into a position to win states. Our conference and sectional are very competitive, and it should be a fun journey. We have a good mix of freshmen through seniors that will be providing important contributions, and, as we progress through our season, we should continue to gain confidence and experience.”

The senior captains are Nicholas Chang, Nick Kilgen, Connor Kaveny, Jonathan Lee and Oliver Peake, who have “provided a steady and confident voice to the guys,” Ianni said. “We continue to grind and put in the work.”

The Ridgers lost to Verona, 3-0, in their season opener on Thursday, Sept. 8, in Verona.

Here is the 2022 Glen Ridge roster: