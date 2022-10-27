Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team defeats Newark Central; preps for state tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Nathan Latifi and Wylie Koss-DeFrank each scored a goal to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Newark Central on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Aidan Arnett assisted on both goals, and Nicholas Nichols also had an assist. Nicholas Overholtzer and Nic Chang each made two saves.

Glen Ridge, which improved to 6-8-2 on the season, hopes to make a strong run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. The Ridgers, seeded seventh, will host No. 10 seed Palisades Park in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. The winner will face the winner of No. 2 Ridgefield and No. 15 Newark Shabazz on Monday, Oct. 31.