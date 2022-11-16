Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team enjoys banner season

Connect on Linked in

Nathan Latifi works the ball against Waldwick.

Dylan Arnett, right, eyes the ball in play against Waldwick.

Mateo Burke, right, battles for the ball against Waldwick.

Alex Hinkis looks to control possession against Waldwick.

Cole Moshos works the ball against Waldwick.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team enjoyed a great run this season.

The Ridgers, under head coach Brian Ianni, lost to Waldwick, 6-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state semifinals at Watsessing Park on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to finish with a 9-9-3 record.

Glen Ridge won the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 championship after beating Brearley in a penalty-kick shootout.

Waldwick was the North 1 sectional champion.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano