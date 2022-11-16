Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team enjoys banner season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team enjoyed a great run this season.
The Ridgers, under head coach Brian Ianni, lost to Waldwick, 6-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state semifinals at Watsessing Park on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to finish with a 9-9-3 record.
Glen Ridge won the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 championship after beating Brearley in a penalty-kick shootout.
Waldwick was the North 1 sectional champion.
Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano