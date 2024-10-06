Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team enjoys four-game win streak

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team continues to surge.

The Ridgers defeated Bloomfield, Newark Academy and Shabazz to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 7-2-1 on the season.

Junior Ryan Bressler scored the goal on an assist from junior Alex Stolte to lead the Ridgers to a 1-0 win over Bloomfield on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Junior Liam Feder had three saves and senior Connor Degnan had two saves for Glen Ridge.

Bressler scored two goals in the 4-1 home win over Newark Academy on Thursday, Sept. 26. Sophomore Max Fleischer had one goal and two assists. Senior Ryan Mansfield had a goal and freshman Robert Runnions had two assists. Degnan recorded seven saves.

Fleischer and senior Cole Moshos scored one goal apiece in the 2-0 victory at Shabazz on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Newark. Senior Aaron Amici made four saves.

The Ridgers were scheduled to visit Lodi on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and will visit Montclair Kimberley Academy on Friday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. They will visit West Orange on Monday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. and visit Hawthorne on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 4:15 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon