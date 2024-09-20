Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team enjoys more early success

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team continued its early-season success. The Ridgers tied West Essex and defeated Nutley before falling to Mahwah for its first loss to move to a 3-1-1 record.

Sophomore Ryan Law and freshman Robert Runnion each had a goal in the 2-2 tie with West Essex on Sept. 12 at Watsessing Park. Juniors Alex Stolte and Dylan Arnett each had an assist, and junior Liam Feder made seven saves for GRHS.

Two days later, the visiting Ridgers defeated Nutley, 5-1. Senior Cole Moshos, junior Gabe Hertz, senior Kyle Piano, sophomore Max Fleischer and junior Christopher Cabrera each had a goal. Junior Alex Hinkis and sophomore Charles Jordan each had one assist. Feder and senior Connor Degan each had two saves.

The Ridgers lost at Mahwah, 1-0, Sept. 16. Feder made five saves.

The following are upcoming GRHS games:

Sept. 20: vs. Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: vs. Newark Academy, 4 p.m.