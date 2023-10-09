Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team enjoys victories

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team defeated Millburn and Irvington in consecutive games to improve to 4-1-1 overall on the season.

Max Fleischer scored a goal, off an assist from Gabe Hertz, and Nicholas Overholtzer made eight saves to lift the Ridgers to a 1-0 win over Millburn on Tuesday, Sept. 26, in a Super Essex Conference divisional crossover game. Millburn is in the American Division, the top division of the SEC.

Alex Hinkis scored a goal, off assists from Cole Moshos and Fleischer, and Overholtzer made seven saves in the 1-0 win at Irvington on Thursday, Sept. 28, in a SEC–Liberty Division game. The Liberty Division is the second highest of the four SEC divisions.

The Ridgers will visit Newark East Side on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. at Eddie Moraes Stadium in Newark in a divisional crossover game and will host Ridgefield Park on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield in a non-conference game.