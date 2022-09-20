Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team enjoys win streak

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — After losing in the season opener to Verona, 3-0, on the road on Sept. 8, the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team won three straight games.

Junior Aidan Arnett scored a goal and assisted on junior Nathan Latifi’s goal in the 2-0 win over West Essex on Sept. 12 on the road. Freshman Dylan Arnett also had an assist, and junior Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves.

The Ridgers defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4-1, on Sept. 15 at home. Freshman Christoffer Cabrera scored twice and freshman Ryan Bressler had one goal to lead the Ridgers. Junior Matthew Koskuba and freshman Nathaniel Kastenmeier each had one assist. Overholtzer made seven saves.

Senior Wylie Koss-DeFrank had one goal and one assist, and senior Oliver Peake had one goal in the 2-0 win over Cedar Grove on Sept. 17. Sophomore Cameron Atkinson and Cabrera each had one assist, and Overholtzer made four saves.