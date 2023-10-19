Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team falls to Bloomfield in Essex County Tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The ninth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team lost at eighth-seeded Bloomfield, 2-1, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Foley Field in Bloomfield.

Cole Moshos scored on an assist from Max Fleischer in the first half to give Glen Ridge a 1-0 lead. Bloomfield scored two goals in the second half. Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves for the Ridgers, who moved to a 7-3-1 overall record.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Glen Ridge, wearing white uniforms, vs. Bloomfield, in the Essex County Tournament