Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team gears up for ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team received the No. 8 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

Under head coach Brian Ianni, the Ridgers will host a first-round game on Thursday, Oct. 17, against either No. 9 seed West Essex or No. 24 seed Shabazz. If the Ridgers win, they will advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 19, against either No. 1 seed St. Benedict’s Prep, No. 16 seed Irvington or No. 17 seed Nutley. The semifinals are Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Millburn. The final is Saturday, Oct. 26, at Livingston at 4 p.m.

Senior Cole Moshos scored a goal on an assist from junior Gabe Hertz to lift the Ridgers to a 1-0 win over Hawthorne on Thursday, Oct. 10, in Hawthorne in an independent game.

Senior goalie Connor Degnan made one save for the shutout.

In earlier action, the Ridgers lost a tough 4-3 double-overtime decision to Montclair Kimberley Academy on Friday, Oct. 4, as their five-game winning streak ended. Sophomore Max Fleischer had two goals and an assist, and Moshos had the other goal.