Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team has good ECT run

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The eighth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team defeated No. 9 seed West Essex 3-0 in the first round of the 50th Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Ot. 17, at home. Sophomores Max Fleischer, Liam Silva and Ryan Law each had a goal. Law, junior Christoffer Cabrera and junior Dylan Arnett each had an assist. Junior goalie Liam Feder made seven saves.

Glen Ridge then fell at No. 1 seed St. Benedict’s Prep 8-0 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Newark to move to a 10-4-1 record.

The Ridgers were scheduled to visit Cedar Grove on Tuesday, Oct. 22, after press time. They will host Matawan on Friday, Oct. 26, at Watsessing Park at 3:45 p.m. and visit West Orange on Friday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m.