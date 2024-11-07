Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team is No. 1 seed in state sectional tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team gained the No. 1 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 16 seed Hoboken in the first round on Tuesday, Nov. 5, after press time. The winner will face either No. 8 seed Weehawken or No. 9 seed Hanover Park in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 8, at the high-seeded school. The semifinals are Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The Ridgers dropped a tough 2-1 decision to West Orange on Friday, Nov. 1, in West Orange in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. Sophomore Max Fleisher scored for the Ridgers, who moved to 11-6-1 on the season. West Orange moved to 13-4-1.