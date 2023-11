GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team ended with a good season.

The Ridgers, under head coach Brian Ianni, finished with an 8-7-1 overall record after losing to 12th-seeded Weehawken, 3-1, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Watsessing Park field.

Max Fleisher scored the goal for the fifth-seeded Ridgers.