GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior Nathan Latifi, freshman Christoffer Cabrera and junior Aidan Arnett each scored a goal to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Irvington on Sept. 28 at Watsessing Park. Latifi also had an assist, and junior goalkeeper Nicholas Overholtzer made three saves.

Glen Ridge fell at Newark Academy, 2-0, on Sept. 30 in Livingston to move to 4-5 on the season.