Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team seeks good run in ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team received the No. 11 seed in the Essex County Tournament and was scheduled to host No. 22 seed Nutley in the preliminary round on Tuesday, Oct. 11, after press time. The winner will visit No. 6 seed Columbia High School in Maplewood in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The quarterfinals are on Saturday, Oct. 15. The semifinals are on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Millburn High School. The final is on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School at 4 p.m.

The Ridgers tied Caldwell, 0-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, on the road, and lost to Newark East Side, 3-0, on Friday, Oct. 7, at home, to move to a 4-6-1 record on the season. East Side is the No. 2 seed in the ECT.