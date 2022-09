GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team won three straight games followed by three straight losses to move to a 3-4 record through Sept. 24.

The Ridgers lost to Columbia, 4-2, on Sept. 20; Bloomfield, 2-0, on Sept. 22; and Millburn, 6-2, on Sept. 24.

Nicholas Nichols and Oliver Peake each had a goal, and Nathaniel Kastenmeier and Aidan Arnett each had an assist against Columbia. Arnett scored both goals, and Nic Chang made six saves against a good Millburn team.