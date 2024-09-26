Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team tops Millburn

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Senior Cole Moshos scored twice and sophomore Max Fleischer had a goal to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team to a 3-2 overtime win over Millburn on Friday, Sept. 20, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield.

Fleisher also assisted on one of Moshos’ goals and junior goalie Liam Feder made eight saves, as the Ridgers improved to 4-2-1 on the season.

In earlier action, Glen Ridge lost at Mahwah, 1-0, Monday, Sept. 16, and lost to visiting Columbia, 4-1, on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The following are upcoming games:

Sept. 26: vs. Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: at Shabazz, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Lodi, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.