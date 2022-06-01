Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team finishes runner-up in sectional tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys tennis team, under head coach Lisbeth Crouse,finished runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament.

The third-seeded Ridgers defeated sixth-seeded Hanover Park, 3-2, in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, May 24, at Freeman Courts. Tyler Blanz, a junior, won at first singles, 6-0, 6-0; senior Ethan Tipping and junior Anwell Meng won at first doubles, 6-1, 6-2; and junior Colin Pennington and senior Alex Jordan won at second doubles, 6-4, 6-0.

GRHS then upset second-seeded New Providence, 3-2, in the semifinals on Thursday, May 26, at New Providence. Blanz won at first singles, 6-0, 6-0; Tipping and Meng won at second singles, 6-3, 6-4; and Pennington and Jordan won at second doubles, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

The Ridgers fell at top-seeded Bernards, 4-1, in the final on Tuesday, May 31. Blanz won at first singles, 6-0, 6-4. Glen Ridge finished the season with an 8-10 record.