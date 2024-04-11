Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team begins first season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Last fall, Glen Ridge High School unveiled the new girls volleyball program.

Now, it’s the boys’ turn.

The GRHS boys volleyball program has made its debut this spring.

Mike Tully, the head coach of the girls team, also is the head coach of the boys team.

In its first-ever regular-season match, the Ridgers defeated Newark Collegiate Academy, 25-18, 25-17, on Tuesday, April 9, at home.

“We are excited,” Tully said about the season. “We have had three (preseason) scrimmages and won two, competing in all three. More importantly, we are working every day on three core values: teamwork, respect and improvement.

“Just as with the girls in the fall, we know that we are the pioneers. We are laying down a foundation for all Glen Ridge boys volleyball programs to come.”

Tully and his coaching staff bring much experience.

“We are fortunate to have a strong volleyball background on our coaching staff,” said Tully, who has 34 years of coaching experience on the high school, collegiate and club levels. “Faith Araujo, a math teacher in the school and a onetime star at North Arlington High School, joins Fulya Yagiz, a member of a U19 club that won the national championship in Turkey. We are receiving great support from the school and community. Glen Ridge loves volleyball and our goal is to make sure they love it even more!”