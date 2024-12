Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School cross-country runners Wyatt Palm, Gabe Kirk and Adelaide Fuller received All-Super Essex Conference honors this season, selected by the divisional coaches.

In the boys’ Liberty Division, Palm made the Second Team and Kirk made Honorable Mention. In the girls’ Colonial Division, Fuller made the First Team.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano