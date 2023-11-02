Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Championships on Monday, Oct. 23, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield.

For the girls, AdelaideFuller finished 54th, out of 103 runners, in 23 minutes, 47.23 seconds; Eeva O’Brien placed 73rd in 25:18.59 and Alex Law ran 27:18.63 in 89th place. They were the only Ridgers girls in the varsity race.

For the boys, Evan Graf placed 84th, out of 168 runners, in 20:19.01; Blake Davidson finished 85th in 20:19.36 and Eli Kahl ran 20:44.20 in 97th place.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Essex County Championships, at Brookdale Park, Bloomfield, Monday, Oct. 23