Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners receive SEC honors this season

Alex Law completes in the second SEC meet of the season on Sept. 20 at Branch Brook Park in Newark.
Adelaide Fuller competes at the Essex County championships.
Glen Ridge junior Mia Bressler competes at the sectionals on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Oak Ridge Park in Clark.
Mac Davidson competes on Sept. 13 at Branch Brook Park in Newark.
Craig Stites competes on Sept. 13 at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams featured several runners who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

For the boys, seniors Mac Davidson and Craig Stites made the second team, and freshman Gabriel Kirk and junior Blake Davidson received honorable mention.

For the girls, junior Mia Bressler made the first team, freshman Adelaide Fuller made the second team and junior Alex Law received honorable mention.

