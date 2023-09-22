Glen Ridge HS cross-country team begins season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams are shown in the first Super Essex Conference meet of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. In the boys varsity race, Sebastian Kristal placed 26th of 52 runners in 22 minutes, 05.3 seconds; Sebastian Chang-D’Arcy, placed 31st in 22:18; and Gabriel Kirk, at right, placed 37th in 23:48.4 seconds.

The Glen Ridge girls were led by Mia Bressler, who took seventh place in 24:25.9, and Adelaide Fuller, who placed 11th in 26:05.5, out of 32 runners. Alex Law placed 22nd in 29:36.6 in the girls varsity race.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano