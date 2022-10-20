Glen Ridge HS cross-country team competes at SEC meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys cross-country team competed at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Friday, Oct. 14, at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Senior Mac Davidson ran 20 minutes, 14.7 seconds to finish in 13th place, and senior Craig Stites placed 15th in 20:24.3 to lead the Ridgers, who finished in fifth place out of nine teams with 131 points.

In the girls SEC–Liberty Division race on the same day and on the same course, junior Mia Bressler placed fourth in 24:01.4 to lead GRHS. She earned a medal. The GRHS girls did not have enough runners to score as a team.