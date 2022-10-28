Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete at Essex County meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School cross-country teams competed at the Essex County championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 21.

The boys were led by Craig Stites, who finished in 65th place out of 153 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 41.80 seconds in the 5,000-meter run.

Mac Davidson was 90th in 20:40.00, Sebastian Kristal was 108th in 21:57.70, Gabriel Kirk was 121st in 22:51.40, Connor Bayne was 122nd in 22:53.10, Blake Davidson was 123rd in 22:53.10 and Wyatt Palm was 124th in 22:54.50.

Glen Ridge finished in 17th place out of 21 schools. Montclair finished in first place.

For the girls, Mia Bressler placed 60th out of 119 runners in 24:37.60. The other Glen Ridge runners were Adelaide Fuller, 70th in 25:10.00, and Alex Law, 90th in 27:46.60. The girls team did not have enough runners to qualify as a team.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano