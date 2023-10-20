Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete at Super Essex Conference Championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams competed at the Super Essex Conference Championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The Ridgers competed in the Liberty Division.

On the girls side, Mia Bressler led the Ridgers in 22:55.8, taking third place out of 34 runners. Adelaide Fuller placed sixth in 23:48.3 and Alex Law finished 23rd in 28:02.4.

Eli Kahl paced the Ridger boys in 21:08.6, 23rd out of 56 runners.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Photo of Fuller and Bressler together, Courtesy of Stephanie Fego