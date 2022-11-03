Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete at the sectionals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School cross-country teams competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state championships at Oak Ridge Park in Clark on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Senior Craig Stites finished in 21st place out of 82 runners to lead the boys team. He was timed in 19 minutes, 02:43 seconds. Senior Mac Davidson was 38th in 20:07.93, junior Sebastian Kristal was 54th in 21:47.85, sophomore Jarrett Fields was 58th in 21:55.67, junior Sebastian Chang-D’Arcy was 65th in 22:11.61, senior Michael Liotta was 69th in 23:11.82, senior Connor Bayne was 72nd in 23:38.28.

The boys team finished in seventh place out of 11 schools.

On the girls side, junior Mia Bressler finished in 19th place out of 82 runners to lead Glen Ridge. She was timed in 23:28.79. Freshman Adelaide Fuller was 47th in 25:32.13, and junior Alex Law was 56th in 26:57.21. The girls did not have enough runners to score in the team standings.

The GRHS cross-country teams completed their season.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano