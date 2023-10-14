Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post From left are Alex Law, who finished 35th in 29 minutes, 52.5 seconds; Mia Bressler, who led Glen Ridge in 19th place out of 47 runners in 25:39.0; and Adelaide Fuller, who ran 28:05.2 in 29th place. Eli Kahl, wearing No. 383, led the Ridger boys in 34th place out of 89 finishers in 21:43.2. (Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano) NEWARK, NJ — Pictured above, the Glen Ridge boys and girls cross country teams are shown competing in the Super Essex Conference final dual meet week on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Branch Brook Park. Glen Ridge High School cross-country Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete in final SEC dual meet week added by Editor on October 14, 2023View all posts by Editor →