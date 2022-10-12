Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete in SEC’s final dual-meet of the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams competed in the Super Essex Conference’s final dual-meet race of the season on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Pictured are the boys, wearing the red-and-white striped shirts, competing in the race.

Craig Stites, who ran 20:37, and Mac Davison, 20:38.9, finished in 30th and 31st place, respectively, out of 59 runners to lead Glen Ridge.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano.