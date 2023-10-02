Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete in week 2 of SEC dual-meet series

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams competed in week 2 of the Super Essex Conference dual-meet competition at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

For the girls, Mia Bressler ran 23 minutes, 37.70 seconds and finishes sixth of 31 runners; Adelaide Fuller placed ninth in 24:28.30 and Alex Law ran 28:14.30 in 17th place.

For the boys, Bradley Koenig placed 35th in 22:14.80, Blake Davidson placed 37th in 22:15.60, Wyatt Palm placed 38th in 22:17.20; Sebastian Chang-D’Arcy placed 39th in 22:20.20, Jarret Fields placed 43rd in 22:46.00 and Gabriel Kirk placed 52nd in 24:47.50.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano