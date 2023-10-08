Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete in week 3 Super Essex Conference dual-meet series

NEWARK, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams competed in week 3 of the Super Essex Conference dual-meet series at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Eli Kahl finishes in 29th place of 74 runners in 20:57.0 to lead all Ridgers.

For the girls, Mia Bressler led the Ridgers with a fifth-place finish of 29 runners in 23 minutes 04.5 seconds, Adelaide Fuller ran 23:34.1 in seventh place and Alex Law placed 19th with a 28:07.6 time.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano