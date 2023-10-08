Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete in week 3 Super Essex Conference dual-meet series

Glen Ridge girls wearing the GR shirts compete in week 3 of the Super Essex Conference dual-meet series at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Wednesday, Sept. 27. From left are Mia Bressler, Adelaide Fuller and Alex Law.
Eli Kahl finishes in 29th place of 74 runners in 20:57.0 to lead all Ridgers.
, Bradley Koenig leads a group of Ridgers up the final gradual hill to the finish line in 22:06.7 in 43rd place.

NEWARK, NJ —  The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams competed in week 3 of the Super Essex Conference dual-meet series at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

For the girls, Mia Bressler led the Ridgers with a fifth-place finish of 29 runners in 23 minutes 04.5 seconds, Adelaide Fuller ran 23:34.1 in seventh place and Alex Law placed 19th with a 28:07.6 time.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

 

  

