Glen Ridge HS’ Emily Renoff is girls golf state Tournament of Champions runner-up

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School sophomore Emily Renoff finished as the runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s girls Tournament of Champions at the Raritan Valley Country Club in Bridgewater on Monday, May 16.

Renoff shot one over par, 73, to finish in second place. Hopewell Valley’s Megan Meng finished first with a score of 71.

Last season, Renoff finished in fifth place in the Tournament of Champions as a freshman.

Earlier this season, Renoff tied for second place at the Essex County Tournament held at the Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange on Tuesday, May 3.

Renoff shot a 75 and tied with Millburn’s Nate Beck. There were 67 golfers who scored. Newark Academy’s Arjun Caprihan took first place with a 73 score.

Also for Glen Ridge, junior Evan Twitchell tied for 11th with an 80 score, and junior Preston Palm tied for 15th with an 83 score.

In the team standings, Glen Ridge, under head coach Domenic Curfman, finished in sixth place with a 341 score among the 17 scoring teams.

At the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Sections 1 and 2, tournament on Monday, May 9, at the Newton Country Club, Glen Ridge finished second behind Mountain Lakes. Renoff took second place in the individual standings with a 77 score. Twitchell and Palm tied for eighth place with 86 scores. Sophomore Harrison Velechko took 10th place, and sophomore Nicholas Overholtzer took 12th place.

Glen Ridge also qualified for the NJSIAA’s boys Tournament of Champions on Tuesday, May 17.

This season, Glen Ridge competed in the Super Essex Conference–American Division. The Ridgers moved up to the American Division after having a successful season in 2021.

“As a team we’ve been very successful against schools of our size,” Curfman said in an email to The Glen Ridge Paper.

Photo Courtesy of Rob Hill/GRHS Director of Student Activities