Glen Ridge HS fall athletes earn conference honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Several Glen Ridge High School fall athletes earned all–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.
Here are the GRHS athletes honored:
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty Division:
- First team: freshman Max Fleisher and senior Yuki Kishimoto.
- Second team: senior Nick Overholtzer and sophomore Ryan Bressler.
- Honorable mention: junior Cam Atkinson and senior Matt Koskuba.
GIRLS SOCCER
Liberty Division:
- First team: junior Katie Powers and senior Antonina Cusumano.
- Second team: senior goalie Olivia Gist.
- Honorable mention: juniors Vivienne Reilly and Aly Hoover.
GIRLS TENNIS
Liberty Division:
- First team: juniors Riley O’Sullivan and Adina Foster, and senior Siena Atkinson.
- Second team: senior Tessa Rothman.
- Honorable mention: sophomore Hazel Tat and junior Michelle Plaisted.
FIELD HOCKEY
American Division:
- First team: junior Ella Thervil and senior Natalie Shaw.
- Second team: junior Campbell Spillett and senior Shane Cueman.
- Honorable mention: seniors Ella McNelly and Amanda Woertz.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Girls
Liberty Division:
- First team: senior Mia Bressler and sophomore Adelaide Fuller.
- Honorable mention: Alexandra Law.
Notes – The boys soccer team finished with an 8-7-1 overall record.
The girls soccer team finished with an 8-7 overall record.
The girls tennis team won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament title and was the Group 1 state runner-up before finishing with a 12-7 overall record.
The field hockey finished with an 11-6 overall record.
