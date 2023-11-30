Glen Ridge HS fall athletes earn conference honors

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Several Glen Ridge High School fall athletes earned all–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

Here are the GRHS athletes honored:

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty Division:

First team: freshman Max Fleisher and senior Yuki Kishimoto.

Second team: senior Nick Overholtzer and sophomore Ryan Bressler.

Honorable mention: junior Cam Atkinson and senior Matt Koskuba.

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty Division:

First team: junior Katie Powers and senior Antonina Cusumano.

Second team: senior goalie Olivia Gist.

Honorable mention: juniors Vivienne Reilly and Aly Hoover.

GIRLS TENNIS

Liberty Division:

First team: juniors Riley O’Sullivan and Adina Foster, and senior Siena Atkinson.

Second team: senior Tessa Rothman.

Honorable mention: sophomore Hazel Tat and junior Michelle Plaisted.

FIELD HOCKEY

American Division:

First team: junior Ella Thervil and senior Natalie Shaw.

Second team: junior Campbell Spillett and senior Shane Cueman.

Honorable mention: seniors Ella McNelly and Amanda Woertz.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Girls

Liberty Division:

First team: senior Mia Bressler and sophomore Adelaide Fuller.

Honorable mention: Alexandra Law.

Notes – The boys soccer team finished with an 8-7-1 overall record.

The girls soccer team finished with an 8-7 overall record.

The girls tennis team won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament title and was the Group 1 state runner-up before finishing with a 12-7 overall record.

The field hockey finished with an 11-6 overall record.

Photo Courtesy of Chris Troyano