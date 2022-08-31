Glen Ridge HS fall team schedules are announced

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School fall teams are getting ready for their seasons.
Here are the schedules for football, boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey and girls tennis:
Football
- Sept. 2: at Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.
- Sept. 10: to be determined.
- Sept. 17: vs. Dumont, noon.
- Sept. 23: at Tenafly, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 1: at Montclair Immaculate Conception, 1 p.m.
- Oct. 8: vs. Newark Collegiate Academy, noon.
- Oct. 14: at Verona, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 22: vs. Shabazz, 2 p.m.
Boys soccer
- Sept. 8: at Verona, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 9: at Verona, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 12: at West Essex, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 15: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 17: at Cedar Grove, 10 a.m.
- Sept. 20: vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 22: vs. Bloomfield, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 24: at Millburn, 10 a.m.
- Sept. 28: vs. Irvington, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 30: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 4: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 7: vs. Newark East Side, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 17: vs. Belleville, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
- Sept. 8: at Livingston, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 10: at Belleville, 10 a.m.
- Sept. 13: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 17: at Millburn, 10 a.m.
- Sept. 19: vs. Montclair, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 21: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 23: at Columbia, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 27: at Newark East Side, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 29: vs. Mount St. Dominic Academy, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 1: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 2 p.m.
- Oct. 3: vs. Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 6: vs. West Orange, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 11: at Roselle Park, 4 p.m.
Field hockey
- Sept. 8: at Summit, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 9: at Kent Place, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 13: vs. Gov. Livingston, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 15: at Millburn, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 19: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 21: vs. West Essex, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 23: vs. Mount St. Dominic Academy, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 27: at Arthur L. Johnson Regional, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 1: vs. Verona, 2 p.m.
- Oct. 3: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 10: vs. Montclair, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 17: at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 19: at Oak Knoll, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 24: vs. Westfield, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 26: at Cranford, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
- Sept. 6: vs. Mount St. Dominic Academy, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 8: at Montclair, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 10: at Columbia, 10 a.m.
- Sept. 12: vs. Livingston, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 14: vs. Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 16: at Verona, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 20: Essex County Tournament at Althea Gibson Tennis Center in Newark, 9 a.m.
- Sept. 21: at West Essex, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 23: at Nutley, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 24: ECT at Althea Gibson Tennis Center, time TBA.
- Sept. 27: at West Orange, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 29: vs. Newark Academy, 4 p.m.
- Oct. 1: vs. Caldwell, 2 p.m.
- Oct. 4: at Millburn, 4 p.m.
COMMENTS