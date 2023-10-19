Glen Ridge HS field hockey team advances to Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Ella Thervil scored both goals to lead the fourth-seeded Glen Ridge High School field hockey team to a 2-0 win over fifth-seeded Livingston in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 14, at George Washington field.

Thervil scored unassisted in the second quarter. Ella McNelly assisted on the second goal in the third quarter. Shane Cueman made seven saves for GRHS, which improved to 7-4 overall and was scheduled to visit top-seeded West Essex in the semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 18.