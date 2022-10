GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated Verona, 2-0, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at George Washington Field.

Junior Grace Petretti scored in the third quarter on an assist by junior Amanda Woertz, and sophomore Emily Stapleford scored on an assist by junior Natalie Shaw in the fourth quarter. Sophomore goalkeeper Feryal Haider made two saves.

Glen Ridge won for the second time in the past three games and improved to 2-6-1.