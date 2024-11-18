Glen Ridge HS field hockey team ends season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 15th-seeded Glen Ridge High School field hockey team lost at No. 2 seed Newton, 4-1, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state tournament on Monday, Nov. 4, to finish the season with a 6-13-1 record.

In the Essex County Tournament, the eighth-seeded Ridgers went 2-1, beating No. 9 seed Millburn, 6-1, in the preliminary round at home on Oct. 17 and upsetting No. 5 seed Verona, 2-1, in the first round on Oct. 19, before losing at No. 4 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4-1, in the quarterfinals on Oct. 21.