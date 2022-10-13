Glen Ridge HS field hockey team has good run in ECT

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS field hockey team has good run in ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated ninth-seeded Caldwell, 4-0, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8. 

Junior Ella McNelly, senior Maeve O’Keefe, junior Grace Petretti and senior Ava Leone each had a goal. Junior Amanda Woertz, sophomore Campbell Spillett, sophomore Emily Stapleford and junior Natalie Shaw each had an assist. 

Glen Ridge lost at fourth-seeded Millburn, 4-3, in the ECT quarterfinals on Monday, Oct. 10, to move to a 3-7-1 record on the season. Freshman Madeline Nichols, Stapleford and Shaw each had a goal, and Woertz and Leone each had an assist. Sophomore Feryal Haider made four saves.

  

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team has good run in ECT added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →