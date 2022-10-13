Glen Ridge HS field hockey team has good run in ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated ninth-seeded Caldwell, 4-0, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Junior Ella McNelly, senior Maeve O’Keefe, junior Grace Petretti and senior Ava Leone each had a goal. Junior Amanda Woertz, sophomore Campbell Spillett, sophomore Emily Stapleford and junior Natalie Shaw each had an assist.

Glen Ridge lost at fourth-seeded Millburn, 4-3, in the ECT quarterfinals on Monday, Oct. 10, to move to a 3-7-1 record on the season. Freshman Madeline Nichols, Stapleford and Shaw each had a goal, and Woertz and Leone each had an assist. Sophomore Feryal Haider made four saves.