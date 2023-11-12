Glen Ridge HS field hockey team posts winning campaign

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team enjoyed a good season.

The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Hannah Legotte, finished with an 11-6 overall record, including a 5-1 mark in the Essex/Union Conference–White Division.

Glen Ridge, seeded eighth, defeated ninth-seeded Newton, 4-2, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North, Group 1 state tournament on Friday, Oct. 27, at George Washington field.

Senior Natalie Shaw scored two goals, junior Ella Thervil had one goal and one assist, and junior Campbell Spillett had one goal for the Ridgers. Senior Shane Cueman made six saves.

Glen Ridge lost at top-seeded Shore, 5-1, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Nov. 1, to end the season. Thervil scored the goal and Cueman made 10 saves.

In the regular season finale, Thervil scored on an assist from Amanda Woertz to lead GRHS to a 1-0 win at Governor Livingston High School of Berkeley Heights on Monday, Oct. 23. Cueman made three saves.