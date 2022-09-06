Glen Ridge HS field hockey team returns strong group, seeks another title run

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team returns a strong group from last year’s squad, which went 16-5 overall and 11-0 in the Essex/Union Conference Blue Division.

The following are the returning players:

Seniors

Camille Azeglio, midfielder.

Abby Foster, defender.

Ava Leone, attacker.

Maeve O’Keefe, attacker.

Lindsey Piano, midfielder.

Carmen Seda, defender.

Juniors

Shane Cueman, goalie.

Ella McNelly, attacker.

Grace Petretti, midfielder.

Natalie Shaw, midfielder.

Amanda Woertz, attacker.

Sophomores

Campbell Spillett, defender.

Ella Thervil, midfielder.

The following are key newcomers:

Juniors

Ava Blanz, midfielder.

Julia Corradi, defender.

Freshmen

Madeline Nichols, midfielder.

Amelia Geraci, defender.

The captains are O’Keefe and Seda.

GRHS head coach Tori Ramirez praised her team’s ability to overcome adversity and show a strong bond.

“This year, our team has multiple strengths, which include being able to talk through tough situations, and every player wants the best for each other,” said Ramirez.

The players also echoed those sentiments.

“The team has determination and has been able to create a strong bond,” O’Keefe said. “The bond this team has on the field and off the field helps us to communicate what we need to work on and take it to fuel our confidence.”

Seda added, “Through our vigorous practices we focus on improving each player’s skill and working together as a team.”

Shaw said, “We have a respect for everyone’s input and playing styles, and we trust the advice each person has to say to the team.”

Though the Ridgers graduated 11 seniors from last year’s team, they are looking forward to having another successful season.

“This season is a growing season for our program as we graduated 11 seniors last year,” Ramirez said. “We have a challenging schedule ahead of us as we move up a division (White Division). Our expectations for this season are to compete at a higher level with intensity, challenge our opponents and improve as players to develop our team.”

Shaw said, “As a team we want to retain composure on the field in order to execute the skills we’ve worked hard on developing.”

Seda added, “Additionally, we want to instill and encourage confidence within each player.”

The Ridgers want to play hard regardless of opponent.

Said O’Keefe, “We want to play with all we got no matter the score or opponent. The Glen Ridge field hockey program has believed in the sayings ‘All you got,’ ‘Don’t stop believing’ and ‘Let’s get loud.’ These words encourage our team to work hard every day.”

The Ridgers will visit Summit in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. GRHS will host Governor Livingston on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. at George Washington Field. The other teams in the White Division are Cranford, Governor Livingston, Johnson Regional, Millburn, Montclair Kimberley Academy and Westfield.

