Glen Ridge HS football players earn All–Group 1 state honors this season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ —Glen Ridge High School football players Brad Foster, Jake Liloia and Zach Konetzni earned All–Group 1 state honors by NJ.com this season.

Foster, a senior quarterback, and Liloia, a senior offensive lineman, made the First Team Offense, and Konetzni, a junior defensive back, made the Second Team Defense.

In addition, Foster was selected to the NJ.com’s Super 100 team, which is a prestigious honor.

The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Chris Strumolo, reached the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 state playoffs this fall.

Photos Courtesy of John K. Horsky