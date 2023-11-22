Glen Ridge HS football players earn conference honors

Glen Ridge senior quarterback Dylan O’Neil throws a pass during the win over Verona on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Hurrell Field.
Glen Ridge junior Brad Foster leaps for the ball in the end zone in the 27-14 road win over Newark Collegiate Academy on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Photos Courtesy of Brianne Aumack).

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team, which enjoyed a memorable season, featured several players who earned all–Super Football Conference–National Red Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Here are the GRHS players who were honored:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

  • Skill – David Kelly, senior. He played running back.
  • Lineman – Jesse Gibbs, senior.

DEFENSE

  • Lineman – Jake Liloia, junior.
  • Linebacker –Will Horan, senior
  • Defensive back – Brad Foster, junior.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Punter – Dylan O’Neil, senior.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

  • Lineman – Thomas Barton, sophomore.
  • At-large – O’Neil, quarterback.

DEFENSE

  • Lineman – John Leone, sophomore
  • Linebacker – Griffin Looney, junior.
  • Defensive back – Morgan Horan, senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Max Corradi, senior fullback-middle linebacker.

The Ridgers, under second-year head coach Manj Singh, turned around their season. After starting 1-3, they went on a four-game winning streak that clinched a berth in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state playoffs. The seventh-seeded Ridgers then won their first state sectional playoff game for the first time since winning the 1982 sectional crown, as they upset second-seeded Waldwick/Midland Park, 33-26, in the quarterfinals, before falling to sixth-seeded Shabazz, 58-14, in the semifinals to finish a 6-5 season.

 

  

