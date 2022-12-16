Glen Ridge HS football players receive all-county honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School football players Jake Russell, Dylan O’Neil and Frankie Renois have earned all–Essex County groups 1, 2 and 3, and Non-Public B honors, as selected by the coaches in the county.

Russell made the first team offense as a lineman.

O’Neil made the second team offense as an at-large selection. He was the quarterback for the Ridgers.

Renois received honorable mention. He was a running back and defensive back.

The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Manj Singh, won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 regional invitational tournament championship with a 36-13 win over Hawthorne on Nov. 12 at Hurrell Field, to end the season with a 5-5 record that included winning their final three games.

Photos Courtesy of Brianne Auchmack